Twenty arrested after striking cane harvesters attempt to block Canje Turn

Twenty persons who were a part of the cane harvesters’ protest yesterday were arrested after they attempted to block the Canje Turn with wooden poles and structures.

Cane harvesters have been on strike over their planned transfer from the Albion and Blairmont estates to Rose Hall where they had been originally employed before it was closed under the previous administration.

The cane harvesters who have been on strike over the last three weeks have been calling for severance pay or some sort of package despite the option of being transferred back to the Rose Hall Estate being taken off of the table.