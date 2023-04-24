Vending structures blocking city’s drainage system removed

The Mayor and City Council (M&CC) yesterday began demolishing illegal vending structures along Regent Street and its environs that are blocking the city’s drainage system.
Town Clerk Candacy Nelson told Stabroek News that the exercise was being done so that the drains could be easily accessed to be desilted to prevent flooding. A notice of removal had been published on the M&CC’s Facebook page. Nelson added that the vendors were noncompliant and the wooden structures and pallets were removed, revealing a buildup of garbage in the drains and along the streets.