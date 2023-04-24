Two women jailed for assaulting each other

Two women were on Thursday sentenced to three and six months in prison after they were found guilty of assaulting each other.

Dacia Braithwaite appeared before Magistrate Dylon Bess at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court on a charge of unlawfully assaulting and causing bodily harm. It was alleged that on September 22, at West La Penitence, Georgetown, she unlawfully assaulted Ashley Hyman.

Hyman also appeared before Magistrate Bess on the allegation that on the same day she unlawfully and maliciously wounded Braithwaite.

Magistrate Bess found both defendants guilty and sentenced them to three months and six months’ imprisonment respectively.