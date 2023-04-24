Sparta Boss in 3-1 defeat of NA United

Sparta Boss and California Square tallied group stage victories when the One Guyana Futsal Championship resumed on Saturday evening at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.

Sparta Boss overcame New Amsterdam (NA) United 3-1. Jermin Junior opened the scoring in the second minute with a strike to the lower left corner. Curtez Kellman doubled the lead one minute later with a first time strike into the lower right corner after receiving a left sided pass on the right side of the field.

Dane Johnson eventually reduced the deficit for the Berbicians in the 13th minute, stabbing a loose ball into the back of the net after an initial strike deflected into his path. Nevertheless, Ryan Hackett sealed the result in the 23rd minute, slotting home unchallenged inside the centre of the penalty area, after receiving a left sided pass following a one-two combination.