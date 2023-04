The bill which Attorney General (AG) and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall SC tabled last year in the National Assembly to increase the number of judges sitting in the Court of Appeal to at least nine was passed yesterday in the National Assembly.

The law had provided for not less than two and not more than five judges for Guyana’s Court of Appeal.

The Act seeks to amend Section 34 of the Principal Act by substituting the words “two” and “five” with “five” and “nine.”