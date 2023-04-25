Gov’t seeking approval for $31b in supplementary funding using carbon payment

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance Gail Teixeira on behalf of Senior Finance Minister Dr Ashni Singh yesterday presented a Supplementary Bill comprising Financial Papers Number 1 and 2 to the National Assembly relating to components of the Low Carbon Develop-ment Strategy (LCDS) 2030 to be financed from carbon credit inflows.
The carbon credits programme has triggered controversy over whether it has been properly permitted and the specific conditions that will now govern the forested areas.