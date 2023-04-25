D’urban Park football stadium first phase underway

The eventual construction of Guyana’s first football stadium located at the D’urban Park area, Homestretch Avenue, Georgetown, entered its first official phase yesterday.
The area, which is currently being developed by McGregor’s Real Estate Development Inc., and is 7.3 acres in size, is expected to host a 12-14 thousand capacity facility, as well as have mini pitches for community and grassroots initiatives. It is also expected to host some of the administrative aspects of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) secretariat.