GRA’s data processing system experiencing `slowdown’

The Guyana Revenue Authority’s Automated System for Customs Data (ASYCUDA) is currently experiencing issues but the agency says it is working to have it fixed as soon as possible.

“There is a slowdown in the system and we are working to reset it. We find that even though the internal servers are working properly, there seems to be some problems with the external links,” Commis-sioner General of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), Godfrey Statia, told Stabroek News yesterday when contacted about the issue.