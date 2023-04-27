Guyana News

Over 800 persons now eligible to enter university

-following graduation from GOAL programme

Some of the graduates posed with the Minister of Education Priya Manickchand and Minister of Public Service Sonia Parag. (Ministry of Education photo)
By

By Tanacia Karim

Guyana Media and Communication Academy intern

Over 800 persons graduated on Tuesday from the Guyana Online Academy of Learning’s (GOAL) Scottish Credit and Qualifications Framework (SCQF) and they are now eligible to enter the University of Guyana or the teachers training college.

The SQCF  was offered through a collaboration between Jain University and the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) through GOAL’s Get Ready for Opportunity to Work (GROW). This programme caters to individuals 18 years and older who were either unable to complete their secondary education or obtain four passes at CSEC including Mathematics and English.

