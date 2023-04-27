Family vacates home after triple murder in Trinidad

(Trinidad Guardian) Following Tuesday’s triple murder at a Penal home, the five female relatives who survived the attack have moved out.

Although once a home full of joy and love, 64-year-old Linda Bajnath said she is ready to leave it permanently, as it’s now stained with death and filled with emptiness, sadness, pain and fear.

Due to her age and health complications, including breast cancer, Bajnath is in no position to secure new accommodation, which is why she is appealing to the Government to help her.

“I don’t want to live here anymore. I real frighten, me and my daughter are alone and we don’t want to live here anymore. I glad if I get a lil help anywhere. I would be so thankful and so glad… I really need it. If I could get it so fast and all, it would be so good too. If I get somewhere to go now I go,” Bajnath said.

While it will be difficult to leave her home, Bajnath, a widow, said she has no choice.

With the deaths of her son Anand Kumar, 42, grandson Kishore, 18, and son-in-law Rolley Hosein, 26, Bajnath, daughter Kimberly Dean, daughter-in-law Parbatee and two daughters, aged 18 and 20, are now left to fend for themselves.

Kimberly was married to Hosein while Parbatee was married to Kumar. They were all asleep upstairs the house around 4 am when suspects wearing police tactical uniforms banged on the front door claiming to the police and then broke it down. They ordered only the men out of the house, put them to lie side by side on the ground and then shot them to death.

A month ago, Bajnath’s brother-in-law, Narine Singh, was murdered on his bed at the same house.

Singh lived downstairs the house with Bajnath’s sister Mala Bajnath-Singh. His killer stood outside the house and shot him through his bedroom window. Bajnath’s sister was not injured.

However, another male relative was shot and injured at the same house in January. Bajnath-Singh’s nephew, David Bajnath, 38, was on his bed around 10 pm on January 24, when a gunman kicked open his door and opened fire at him. He suffered a wound to his left upper bicep. David’s mother also moved out of the house after her husband was murdered.

Commenting on Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher’s assurance that all available resources will be used to bring them swift justice, Bajnath said, “I want to see justice. I want to see that bad. It not right. I mean to say three of them it not easy.”

The woman and her daughters are now staying at a relative’s home.

While investigators believe the incidents are linked, they have not yet narrowed down a motive.