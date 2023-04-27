We encourage voters to maintain confidence in our electoral process

Dear Editor,

Our democracy is once again under threat of being trampled upon by a despairing PNC cabal which is using brutish methods of intimidation and bullyism against persons participating in the democratic process for the upcoming Local Government Elections (LGE). The PNC is cognizant that their campaign of racial incitement for close to three years has been roundly rejected, further isolating the party from voters, including its own supporters, many of whom are gravitating to the PPP/C, choosing to embrace a multi-ethnic party with a platform of inclusion for all Guyanese.

It is for this reason that the PPP will face no contest from the PNC-led APNU in about 283 of the 610 constituencies across the country. Faced with the grim reality of a heavy defeat, the PNC has deployed henchmen across towns and villages to intimidate persons who have consented to be backers for PPP/C candidates at LGE. Several reports have been made by persons who have been harassed by the PNC thuggish surrogates, whose only agenda is to derail the holding of the 2023 LGE.

The PNC intimidatory tactics include false accusations of fraud against persons freely participating in the election process by defaming them. These persons are made to feel unsafe. We must stand firm by protecting the right of citizens to vote free from fear and intimidation. While we’re working hard to safeguard our democracy from the PNC, who has a history of rigged elections and voter suppression, we encourage voters to maintain confidence in our elections process by resisting the fear to openly support the candidate of their choice.

Sincerely,

Kwame McCoy

Minister within the Office of the

Prime Minister with responsibility

for Public Affairs