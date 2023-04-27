Jackson to open season with 100m in Doha

MONACO, CMC – Reigning world 200 metres champion, Jamaican Shericka Jackson, will launch her Diamond League campaign in next month’s season-opener in Doha when she runs the 100 metres.

The 28-year-old, who has emerged over the last year as one of the globe’s most dominant sprinters, will line up alongside the likes of former world 200m champion Dina Asher-Smith.

The Doha meeting will run off on May 5 at the Qatar Sports Club. Jackson won her first individual world title last year in Oregon when she raced to a record 21.45 seconds, ahead of compatriot Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and British star Asher-Smith. She followed home Fraser-Pryce for silver in the 100m.

Jackson has already signalled her intentions ahead of the new season, clocking a world-leading 10.45 at the MVP Velocity Fest 13 in Kingston last week.

“After starting my season with a few 400m races, I’m excited to drop down in distance to race over 100m in Doha,” said Jackson, the reigning Diamond League 200m champion.

“I know I’m in good shape after running my quickest 400m since 2019 this year, but now it’s time to sharpen up and run really fast.” Last year, Jackson finished second in the 200 metres at Doha, with Asher-Smith finishing third and American Gabrille Thomas clinching victory.

Jackson will bring a strong CV to Doha. She is the first athlete ever to win World Championship medals in the 100m, 200m and 400m – the latter event bringing her bronze in Beijing in 2015 and in Doha four years ago.

She is also the first Jamaican to dip below 11 seconds in the 100m, under 22 seconds in the half-lap and under 50 seconds in the 400m.

Jackson has a 100m personal best of 10.71, posted at the Monaco Diamond League last year.

The Diamond League will feature 13 meets before concluding September 17.