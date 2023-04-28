‘Learning Spanish crucial to business expansion’

By Raphael John-Lall

Trinidad and Tobago Guardian – Local business leaders all agree that becoming proficient in the use of the Spanish language is important as T&T’s businesses seek to enter Latin American markets.

Local companies like Sacha Cosmetics, Vemco and Carib Brewery have successfully entered the Latin American market over the past few years.

Former Central Bank Governor Winston Dookeran, who also served as Finance Minister in the People’s Partnership administration over the last 40 years told the Business Guardian, he studied Spanish while at the Central Bank and foresaw that it would be an important tool for business and regional trade.