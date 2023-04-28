Three steps to move from an idea to creation across sectors

By Brooke Glasford

I was recently on a Caribbean Airlines flight out of Guyana and was very excited to come across the March/April issue of the Caribbean Beat magazine. I have always loved print media, and that continues now, so I sat back and perused the pages of the magazine, taking in every interesting point of view printed on those pages. As I looked at the lineup of contributors I thought to myself “I could do this”, that thought very quickly morphed into “I must to do this.”

I grabbed the copy, and took it off the flight—as is encouraged to do on the cover–I then proceeded to let everyone I was with know that I’m going to be writing for Caribbean Beat, and that I’ll be in the next issue. As I was preparing to write this article, one of my friends suggested I write about the desire I have to get in the magazine, and perhaps what steps I’d take to get there. Some may say that writing the article about this now may be counterintuitive, that I am putting the cart before the horse, but let me show you through these three steps, why it’s not.