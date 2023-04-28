ExxonMobil gets environment permit for fifth oil project

Just over a year after it applied, ExxonMobil Guyana has gotten a five-year environmental permit for the Uaru project – what would be the fifth oil extraction operation in Guyana’s waters – and a parent company insurance guarantee is to feature for the first time.

In a statement yesterday, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said it had approved the Uaru Petroleum Development Project and granted the permit to ExxonMobil’s subsidiary, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL) to undertake the construction and operation of petroleum production facilities, within the Stabroek Block, Offshore Guyana. The EPA said that the approval of the Environmental Impact Assessment and granting of the Environmental Per-mit were done in keeping with the Environmental Protection Act Cap 20:05.