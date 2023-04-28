Condemning law enforcement agencies as it relates to loud music in public transportation

Dear Editor,

In Guyana, playing loud music in public transportation is illegal. However, it has been allowed to become prevalent in our society. As a result, it has become a major nuisance for commuters.

Despite numerous complaints from passengers, the law enforcement agencies have consistently failed to address this issue by not taking action against the offenders. This negligence is not only causing discomfort to the public but also putting their health and lives at risk. It also created a sense of helplessness among the public and sends a message that the authorities are not interested in addressing their concerns. Playing loud music for an extended period can cause hearing loss, tinnitus, and other health issues. Therefore, it is essential to condemn the negligence of law enforcement agencies in Guyana as it relates to playing loud music in public transportation.

Playing loud music in public transportation is a violation of basic human rights by disturbing the peace. Moreover, it is also distracting for the drivers, which increases the risk of accidents. If a driver is listening to loud music or music with a heavy bassline, it can be difficult for them to concentrate on the road. This is particularly true if the music is unfamiliar or has a fast tempo. Research has shown that this can cause the driver to become more excited or agitated. Hip hop and dancehall music, which are most popular in public transportation, are known for their heavy basslines and fast tempos. This can increase the risk of distraction and ultimately lead to accidents.

Moreover, the negligence of law enforcement agencies has also contributed to the normalization of this behaviour. When the authorities fail to take action against offenders, it sends a message that playing loud, vulgar and obscene music in public transportation is acceptable. This has emboldened the offenders, and they continue to violate the basic rights of the public with impunity. The negligence of law enforcement agencies in Guyana has also highlighted the need for stronger laws and regulations. While there are laws in place to address this issue, they are not being enforced. Therefore, it is essential to strengthen these laws and regulations and ensure that they are enforced by the authorities. This will send a message that playing loud music in public transportation is a serious offense that will not be tolerated.

Many persons suffered or died using public transportation in which loud music was played. I urge the relatives, families and friends of those who suffered or died in these accidents, as well as those who depend on public transportation, to speak out and protest against the negligence of the relevant authorities in enforcing the law. In conclusion, playing loud music in public transportation is a violation of basic human rights and a serious threat to the health and safety of the public. The negligence of law enforcement agencies in Guyana in addressing this issue is unacceptable. It not only causes discomfort to the public but also contributes to the normalization of this behaviour. Therefore, it is essential to condemn the negligence of law enforcement agencies and call for stronger laws and regulations to address this issue. The authorities must take action to ensure the safety and well-being of the public.

Sincerely,

B. Persaud