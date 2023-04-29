GWI in $170m upgrade of Friendship Water Treatment Plant

The Guyana Water Inc (GWI) as part of its efforts to make potable water available to all communities on the coast is presently conducting restoration works on the East Coast of Demerara.

The utility in a release yesterday informed that it is currently engaged in restoration works at the Friendship Water Treatment Plant on the East Coast Demerara valued at $170 million. So far it has increased the treatment capacity of the plant with the installation of seven new filters. It was explained that the newly installed filters will be linked to the plant’s storage tank and are expected to produce approximately eight megalitres of water per day.