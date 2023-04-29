International building expo to be held in August – Croal

The government has announced that preparations are underway for the 2023 International Building Exposition to be held in August, the Department of Public Information (DPI) said.

Housing and Water Minister, Collin Croal made the announcement during a recent event in Linden, Region Ten.

“We are preparing to host the building expo this year…We will have the launching of the event soon,” he disclosed.

The event follows the success of last year’s exposition, which was organised by the housing ministry and attracted over 100,000 local and overseas visitors, DPI said.

The four-day event was held at the National Stadium, Providence, East Bank Demerara, and featured the participation of 356 local, regional, and international companies.

One of the main attractions at the exposition was the model homes, which provided visitors with a glimpse of the various housing options available to Guyanese.

These included low-income, middle-income, and young professional homes developed by the Central Housing and Planning Authority.