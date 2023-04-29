I suggest May be declared Indian Heritage Month 

Dear Editor,
As I noted a year ago, I am delighted to acknowledge Black History Month in February and observe Amerindian Heritage Month in September. I feel that the largest ethnic group in Guyana ought to have a month to celebrate their history and presence. I suggest that May be declared Indian Heritage Month. I had the full support of Brother Tacuma Ogunseye, for this proposition, for which I am grateful. I have read that the PNC also is giving their support to the cause. Also, I concur with the cacophony of voices to declare May 5 as Indian Arrival Day.
Sincerely,
Dr. Devanand Bhagwan