May 5th was first declared as ‘Indian Arrival Day’

Dear Editor,
It was at the behest of the late Messrs. Reepu Daman Persaud & Dr. Yesu Persaud (amongst others) that May 5th was first declared a National Holiday as Indian Arrival Day on May 5, 1988, by then President Desmond Hoyte to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the arrival of East Indians to Guyana. As such, the name of the National Holiday should have remained as Indian Arrival Day and, not Arrival Day. Let’s correct this anomaly to reflect its true meaning & purpose…
Sincerely,
Paul Ramrattan