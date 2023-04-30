Sheriff Hospital opens at Leonora

The multi-million US$ Sheriff Hospital at Leonora, West Coast Demerara was yesterday officially opened with its principals committing to a charge from President Irfaan Ali that while patients will have access to world class healthcare service it must be affordable.

Announced also was that stem cell treatment would be offered along with cosmetic and other surgeries.

President Ali said that it is his government’s top priority for all Guyanese to have access to quality healthcare thus the reason for the removal of the 25 per cent corporate tax on healthcare service providers. He believes that the tax removal along with investor confidence in his government are key reasons for many investing here and the Sheriff Group’s plans to open additional facilities is evidence of this.