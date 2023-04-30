Assuria opens billion-dollar head office -PM says legislation for all Guyanese to be insured on the way

With the aim of expanding its footprint in the Guyanese economy, Surinamese insurance company, Assuria formally opened its modern $1b head office yesterday.

Situated at the corner of Church and Carmichael streets, towering five stories tall over nearby wooden structures, the concrete and steel edifice was highlighted as the company’s long-term commitment to the country.

In attendance at the opening ceremony last evening were Prime Minister Mark Phillips; Dr Ashni Singh, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance; Ambassador of Suriname to Guyana, Liselle Blankendal and Assuria business executives, among others.