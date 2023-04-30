Guyana Prize winner Clem Seecharan: From bookless to bookish and everything in-between

From a bookless home in Palmyra Village, East Canje, Berbice and growing up among cattle, historian and author Clem Seecharan dug deep into local and international repositories and has researched and authored over 18 books on cricket, the Guyanese and Caribbean way of life, all steeped in social and political history.

Seecharan, also a Professor Emeritus, recently won the inaugural non-fiction prize in the 2022 Guyana Prize for Literature for his work, Joe Solomon and the Spirit of Port Mourant.

“I love this country. I never look over my shoulders when I am writing about it. I have no sacred cows. I let the research do the work and I am a meticulous researcher,” Seecharan said. “When I do something, the thoroughness of the research is combined with all the great times I have had, the successes, the failures and the flaws. All those go into the work I do as a writer and have made me the person I am today.”