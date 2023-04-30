Our food and identity

Two things occurred earlier this week that made me think of a column I wrote back in 2009 about food identity.

The first was the opening of Starbucks in Guyana – its 23rd market in the region and 85th globally. I have to admit that I smiled ruefully as I saw a photo of the long line outside the store. It was a similar scene here in Barbados when the coffee company opened in 2021.

The second thing was a photo posted online by Demerara Waves’ Denis Chabrol of a street food stall’s menu, replete with local dishes. On the menu were Metemgee with fried trout, curried beef and dhal, karaila and salt beef, stewed snapper, fried rice with fried chicken, macaroni and cheese and blackeye cook-up with mixed meat, among other things.