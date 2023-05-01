ECCI gets new Executive members

Essequibo Businessman Ganesh Jaigobin was on Sunday elected as President of the Essequibo Chambers of Commerce and Industry (ECCI) at their Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at Jaigobin’s Hotel 2 conference hall. Upon his election he pledged his efforts to work closely with the Regional Administration in key areas of development.

He told the gathering that he opted to remain in Guyana to invest although he was given to opportunities to migrate.

Jaigobin currently has 120 staff employed and has been aiding in the development of Region Two. He called on on all stakeholders to work with him to further develop Region Two. Jaigobin replaced former president Suean Sewnaryan