Barbadians being told to brace for crop shortages

(Barbados Nation) Barbadians are being told to brace for the possibility of shortages in some crops, as the agricultural drought affecting the island persists.

At the same time, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Indar Weir said Government was building resilience for some time for the eventuality of prolonged dry spells and that this plan had now been kicked into high gear.

However, the minister told the Sunday Sun that much would come down to management by the individual farmer.

Weir said based on trends from other years, locally produced vegetable crops were going to be difficult to sustain at this time, noting this reality could impact prices.