Driving under the influence and free to continue their lives without punishment

Dear Editor,

Losing a child is the worst “lifelong” pain any parent can endure. No one knows that pain more than those who have lost a loved one to the actions of a drunk/drug speeding driver. Since 2011 President Jagdeo listened to the cries of a group namely, Mothers In Black and their supporters, that after several years of a weekly one hour silent vigil ….road safety legislation was passed, including wearing seatbelts, the use of radar guns, motorcyclists to wear helmets AND breathalyzer testing! What a dishonourable travesty to President Jagdeo, and the hope for Mothers In Black that after all these years road fatalities are escalating every week, and too often those who have lost or have family members injured for life receive no justice. The percentage of anyone in Guyana gaining any legal justice against these unforgivable road offenders/murderers is rare.

1996 – My daughter Alicea, 17 years old was killed by an alleged speeding drunken driver. Vickram Chand had killed a man 8 months prior, and due to the delayed traffic cases was still driving to kill again. Despite informing the Police that this double murderer had two passports, within hours of his weekend release he flew out of the country. NO JUSTICE! Ms. Lucille Bacchus lost her only children. Daughter 15 and son 16 years old. After years of Lucille fighting our unspeakable system the speeding driver spent less than three years imprisonment. NO JUSTICE!

1st May, 2023 is the one year death anniversary of 27 year old Ian Mekdeci. Ian played squash with my son Deje Dias. In December 2022 Ian was to have been my son’s Best Man. To add to this terrible loss Ian’s parents, family and friends are stunned by the very recent dismissed DUI charge brought against Roberto Narine. He was breathalyzed twice and was well over the limit. Police travelling with breathalyzer equipment, using the breathalyzer equipment we are now told a) The breathalyzer instrument was not approved for such use and b) The Police Officer was not authorized to conduct breathalyzer testing. What is wrong with this scenario? The incompetency is horrific. NO JUSTICE!

Easter Monday 2023, our dear friend and neighbour Allan Downes was seriously injured by a hit and run driver. Allan remains in critical condition at the Georgetown hospital. Misquotes from the police continue despite a videotaping clearly showing the driver swerved into Allan’s path. We are hoping for Allan’s speedy recovery though the injuries he suffers and the continued stress his family are experiencing will remain forever. WILL JUSTICE BE SERVED? I could go on and on with endless cases on the continued injustice on our roads. My heart bleeds every day for all the thousands of persons who have been killed or seriously injured on our roads. A never-ending nightmare for us who have lost, and to all who are maimed for life.

ROAD SAFETY IS NO ACCIDENT. All preventable losses. A driver under the influence of drug or alcohol and speeding is a murderer looking for a victim and yet they are free to continue their lives without punishment. Yours for the “never ending” safety of our children!

Sincerely,

Denise Dias

Founder – Mothers In Black