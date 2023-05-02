Oil and gas prominently represented at UG job fair

Oil and gas companies were prominent among exhibitors at the University of Guyana’s three-day job fair last week at the campus.
Hundreds of mostly secondary school students availed themselves of the opportunity to learn about different careers on the opening day, April 20th. Various secondary schools were represented such as St Joseph High, L’Aventure Secondary, Marian Academy, St Rose’s High, West Demerara Secondary, Three Miles Secondary, and New Central High. On day two, April 21st there was rain but the job fair continued with good representation from secondary schools.