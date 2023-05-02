Trinidad man killed on third attempt

(Trinidad Guardian) A San Juan man, who managed to survive two separate shootings in the last week was killed on the third attempt by murderers.

Mark Joel Juman, also called Markie, of Santa Cruz Old Road, was shot around 8.50 pm on Sunday, at Ramkissoon Trace, which is not far from where he lived.

Previous attempts were made to kill the 33-year-old on April 23 and 26, following alleged claims that he was responsible for burning down a house in the neighbourhood that belonged to a man whose alias is “Janks”.

It also was alleged that Janks and a second man known as “Thusty” also shot at Juman on a second occasion.

Neither shooting was reported to the police, but following Juman’s murder on Sunday, residents admitted to the previous incidents.

Forensic evidence collected at the scene of the murder included five spent 9-millimetre shell casings and three deformed projectiles.