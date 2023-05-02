Carefree attitudes at Leonora Cottage Hospital

Dear Editor,

Without a doubt, this present government has an outstanding track record of meeting with the public, interacting with them, and reaching a suitable solution to satisfy the people. Now, there are many places that people frequent for some sort of issue and these places would have administrators/managers, etc., some government appointee. More than once I’ve witnessed them passing the people waiting for a service and would pass without acknowledging them, even though some would say hi or attempt to inform them of their discomfort with the service being provided. Their high and mighty attitudes tell me that they are under the impression of being better than everyone else. Some don’t even interact with some staff properly or gather first-hand information about the affairs going on around them.

Editor, the Leonora Cottage Hospital has seen some astounding transformation, compliments of the government and it’s unconscionable to see such improvement and incompetence abundant. The carefree attitudes of management cause some nurses to be bold enough to decide who is sick and who is not, choose what day/hour certain cases should come, have attitudes interacting with patients. We could periodically see medicines and tablets being dumped, but patients are not getting medication from the hospital because there’s a shortage. The hospital would receive medicines/tablets and within an extraordinarily short time, miraculously, they are finished and patients are given prescriptions to go to make purchases at the pharmacy.

Yours faithfully,

Sahadeo Bates