It seems workers are pawns in the struggle for dominance

Dear Editor,

Each year, on the day set aside to honour workers, it is amazing the rhetoric which flows boldly from all sides. And each year after the day has passed the status quo remains unchanged.

The landscape for improved workers rights and benefits looks quite dismal in this current, never ending gloom and doom scenario, with promises unfulfilled and the tarnishing and bashing from all sides. It is like a tug-o-war and workers being pulled by the might of the sides and drowning in the rhetoric which is regurgitated each year. 1It seems workers are the pawns in the struggle for dominance. Will this ever change?

Yours faithfully,

Shamshun Mohamed