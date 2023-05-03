Undeserved appointments at ERC

Dear Editor,

I noticed, with much interest, on social media and in the daily news a list of vacancies at the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) for which the Commission is asking that the applicants should have a Bache-lor’s Degree and or a Diploma.

However, I was subsequently informed that quite recently the positions of Finance Officer and Administrative Officer which were vacant, but were not advertised, were filled from within by two staff members who did not meet the criteria in terms of academic qualifications and the added relevant experience.

Editor, what is of concern is the fact that neither of the two staff has a Diploma or a Bachelor’s degree from a University, therefore, it begs the questions: what is the basis on which these two persons were promoted to head such critical departments? And, why is it that other suitably qualified and experienced Guyanese were not given the opportunity to apply or be considered?

Editor, the ERC is the entity in Guyana that is tasked with investigating racism and discrimination in all its forms, but is itself perpetrating the said dastardly act. Who then will be tasked to investigate the Commis-sioners or the Commission which is seemingly promoting lack of meritocracy?

Editor, it would seem from information gathered that there are two poles of authority operating within the Commission; there is a de jure Chairman and a de facto Chairman who seemingly has the greater influence and is pulling the strings in the background, so to speak.

In the interest of all qualified Guyanese, I look forward to a response from the Ethnic Relations Commission.

Sincerely,

(Name and address supplied)