It would be interesting to know how shared governance is being discussed in varying circles

Dear Editor,

Several weeks ago, my friend, James Bond, was seen in a photo with Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo, which apparently was taken after a meeting of which several areas of importance, according to him, were said to have been discussed. Many comments were made after the picture made its rounds on social media, which the political climate most certainly influenced. But what is interesting is him saying there were discussions on shared governance. What level did this aspect of the discussion take? It would be interesting to know because this idea is being discussed in varying circles and levels of our society, even during the time of the coalition led government.

Guyana is a small country, and it is blessed with an abundance of natural resources, including gold, diamond, bauxite timber, fertile land, and its newest addition, oil and gas, among others. Despite our country’s resource wealth, the country has struggled with political instability, ethnic tensions, and inequality. One of the key challenges facing Guyana is how to promote shared governance so that all of our people can benefit from the equitably distribution of resources, particularly its oil wealth. The fundamental question is, can shared governance be Guyana’s reality, and, if so, how can it be achieved in a racially divided oil-rich country?

This multicultural country has a diverse population made up of Indigenous Peoples, Afro-Guyanese, Indo-Guyanese, and other racial groups. The country, still after 56 years of independence, is divided along racial lines with Afro-Guya-nese and Indo-Guyanese, making up the majority of the population. The racial divide has contributed to a long history of political violence and instability. For decades, different political parties used race as a tool to gain political power and influence in the country. This created a deep mistrust and suspicion between different groups, hindering the development of what is being discussed in many circles, especially outside political organizations, hence shared governance.

The discovery of oil and the exploitation of other natural resources has brought new opportunities for the people of our country. Unfortunately, this has also led to a new wave of political tension and division in the country. The challenge now is how to ensure that the oil wealth is shared equally, equitably, fairly, and just among all Guyanese, regardless of race or political affiliation. With this ever present conundrum of our country’s past, is shared governance a possible solution?

Shared governance, as we all know, is the concept of governance where all citizens have a voice in the running of the country. It involves the participation of all political, economic, and social sectors of the society in decision-making processes. Shared governance, many in our society have advanced, is critical to tackling the challenges facing our country, particularly if it is to achieve an equitable distribution of its oil wealth.

Editor, to achieve shared governance in Guyana, there needs to be a multi-stakeholder approach. This involves the participation of all sectors of society, including government, opposition, civil society, the private sector, and the media. Each sector has a role to play in ensuring that Guyana’s natural resources are managed transparently and equitably. The government has to exhibit the political will to take a more responsible, mature, and critical role in promoting shared governance. It is the duty of the government to establish strong and transparent institutions to manage the country’s resources. This includes creating a regulatory framework that protects the interests of all citizens, regardless of their racial/ethnic background or political affiliation.

Additionally, civil society organizations, such as non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and community-based organizations (CBOs), have an important role to play in promoting shared governance. Civil society must act as a watchdog, keeping the government and private sector accountable for their actions. In Guyana, civil society can and should play a crucial role in educating citizens about their rights and responsibilities. Civil society organizations need to work together to raise awareness about the importance of shared governance and how it can benefit all citizens. Civil society must also facilitate dialogues between different racial groups and promote understanding and reconciliation.

Equally important is the private sector, which has a role to play in promoting shared governance. The private sector does create employment opportunities for Guyanese citizens and contributes to the country’s economic development. It is important, however, that the private sector operates in a transparent, apolitical, and responsible manner. To promote shared governance, the private sector should be required to disclose their revenue streams, investment decisions, and contribution to the country’s development. The private sector should also be encouraged to work with local communities to ensure that they benefit from the economic growth generated by natural resources.

The media has an important role to play in promoting shared governance. The media creates awareness among the public about the issues facing the country and promotes dialogue among different social groups. The media can also hold the government and private sector accountable for their actions. In Guyana, the media has to play a more crucial role in promoting transparency and accountability in the management of our natural resources. The media should be more active in reporting on the activities of companies extracting oil and highlighting any violations of environmental, social, and human rights standards. The media should also create awareness about the need for shared governance and the benefits it can bring to all citizens.

Guyana has a unique opportunity to benefit from its natural resource wealth, particularly its oil reserves. If managed transparently and equitably, oil wealth can transform the country’s economic development and the lives of our people. To achieve this, it is essential to promote shared governance. This requires the participation of all sectors of society, the government, the opposition, civil society, the private sector, and the media. It is only through the joint efforts of all stakeholders that Guyana can achieve shared governance and realize the full potential of its natural resources, but the conversation has to be elevated.

Sincerely,

Hon. Jermaine Figueira MP