GTI forging skills development partnerships with private, public sector agencies

If the originally stated purpose of the Government Technical Institute (GTI) was simply to provide training in “craft skills” there can be no question than that the institution that had once been identified with academic failures and school dropouts has long ‘slipped its (original) moorings” to occupy what is now widely regarded as a critical space on the local training landscape. If the GTI’s role in imparting some of the critical skills required to turn the wheels of industry and commerce in Guyana, over the years, the advent of the country’s oil and gas industry has expanded the institution, opening it up to an infinitely wider sphere of tuition-related opportunities and causing it to secure a significantly higher level of attention from both the state and the private sector.