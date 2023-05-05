Biden nominee for ambassador to Guyana awaiting senate approval

Promising to advance US interests here, while reducing Guyana’s dependence on China if appointed, President Joe Biden’s nominee for Ambassador to Guyana Nicole Theriot also said that the administration stands with this country and supports the validity of the 1899 Arbitral Award it has with Venezuela.

The career diplomat who has served in 10 countries on four continents, is confident that being familiar with both the challenges and opportunities this country faces, given its newfound oil wealth potential, she can help to ensure that Guyana sees the US as its preferred ally.