US State Dept energy official for Guyana visit

US Department of State Bureau of Energy Resources (ENR) Assistant Secretary Geoffrey R. Pyatt will travel to Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, and Georgetown, Guyana, May 8-10.

A statement today from the US Department of State said that the Assistant Secretary will promote regional energy security and advance the clean energy transition in the Caribbean, key goals of the U.S.-Caribbean Partnership to Address the Climate Crisis 2030 (PACC 2030).

In Port of Spain, the release said that he will meet with government officials and energy stakeholders to identify and expand on areas of cooperation for clean energy. Pyatt also will participate in a Women in Energy Roundtable to highlight the contributions of women to the energy industry in Trinidad and Tobago.

In Georgetown, the release said that Pyatt will meet with Guyanese government officials, business leaders, and American companies to discuss bilateral cooperation on the full range of energy issues.