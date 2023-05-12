Jagdeo, US energy envoy hold discussions

US Department of State Bureau of Energy Resources (ENR) Assistant Secretary Geoffrey R Pyatt was in Guyana on Wednesday and discussed a range of issues, among them investment opportunities in clean energy and advancing clean energy resources sustainably, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo said yesterday.
“We had a good discussion; a long discussion yesterday about several issues including the energy sector and our commitment to net zero and the support from the US government and the partnership moving forward. Both sides expressed the desire to forge a strong, lasting, long-term partnership on the issue of energy, the energy transition and fulfilling our global commitments on climate change. We discussed key elements of that,” Jagdeo told a press conference.