Diaspora conference concludes with call for targeted migration study

Underscoring, among other things, the loss of human resources, particularly university graduates through migration, and the impact this has had on national development and transformation, the recently concluded Diaspora Conference called for the establishment of an international institute for the study of diasporas and migration at the University of Guyana.

Describing this need as critical and urgent, the conference advocated for the institute to be set up “within the shortest possible time.” It was recommended that an international working group should be created within a month’s time to spearhead the work of establishing the institute.