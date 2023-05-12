Guyana News

UNCHR in talks with Foreign Affairs Ministry to enhance cooperation, coordination

Head of National Office for Guyana, Henri-Sylvian Yakara (third left) and other representatives of the UN agency meeting with Foreign Secretary, Robert Persaud (right) (DPI photo)
Head of National Office for Guyana, Henri-Sylvian Yakara (third left) and other representatives of the UN agency meeting with Foreign Secretary, Robert Persaud (right) (DPI photo)
By

Guyana’s Foreign Secretary, Robert Persaud yesterday met with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Head of National Office for Guyana, Henri-Sylvain Yakara, and other representatives of the UN agency to discuss ways of enhancing cooperation and coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation towards shared goals and priorities.

Trending