Guyana’s Foreign Secretary, Robert Persaud yesterday met with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Head of National Office for Guyana, Henri-Sylvain Yakara, and other representatives of the UN agency to discuss ways of enhancing cooperation and coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation towards shared goals and priorities.
UNCHR in talks with Foreign Affairs Ministry to enhance cooperation, coordination
