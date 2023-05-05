Guyanese Anish Ramlall signs with NCAA Division II basketball team St. Cloud State

American born Guyanese Anish Ramlall, 17, has signed for National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division II outfit St. Cloud State University of Minnesota, becoming the latest player affiliated with the Golden Arrowhead to compete at the second highest level in college sports in the United States of America.
Ramlall, who is a 6’3 guard and known for his perimeter shooting, played for Rosemount High School in the South Suburban Conference. He led the team in scoring for the second consecutive year, averaging 16.1 points in his senior season, as the side ended with a record of 11-17.