McCoy accuses GPA of not representing all media workers’ interests

Press workers are free to create a secondary association to advocate for their rights and work in the media, Minister of Public Affairs Kwame McCoy said on Wednesday, emphasising that freedom of the press is enshrined in the Constitution and allows for such.

Addressing press workers on the celebration of World Press Freedom Day, at a reception organised by the Guyana Press Association (GPA), McCoy sought to question the GPA’s role and representation of press workers. He said objections from the GPA to any attempt to establish a new organisation implied that the GPA and sections of the fraternity felt they hold the exclusive domain of the fourth estate.