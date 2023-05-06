Procurement Commission conducted two-day workshop for public servants

Forty-six public servants from various ministries benefitted from a two-day training programme on public procurement procedures conducted by the Public Procurement Commission (PPC) in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Service (MoPS).
In a press release, the PPC stated that the training program covered several topics, amongst which were – Introduction to the PPC and its functions; Legislative Framework; Procurement Process; Administrative Review; and Debarment. The training, says the procurement body, empowered participants with information to improve the procurement system within their organizations.