Cops probe 3 more murders

(Trinidad Guardian) Three more murders have been reported in Morvant, Arima and Freeport. The killings took place on Friday.

In Morvant, police found 59-year-old Ricardo Francis, of Sea View Hill, Carenage, in a black Nissan B-14 around 6 am at the corner of Galba Street and Lady Young Avenue. He had a gunshot wound on the left side of his body.

Francis was taken to the Port-of-Spain General Hospital, where he died.

In the other incident in Arima, Anthony “Boyo” Joseph was shot several times at Dump Road. He died at the scene.

The police said in the third incident in Carapichaima, a PH driver who recently moved into the area to live was shot dead while having a drink of water Friday afternoon.

The report said shortly after 4 pm, Simeon ‘Teeths’ Baptiste, 23, originally from Old Longdenville Road, was plying his car for hire along the St Mary’s Junction, Carapichaima to Waterloo route when the incident occurred.

Police said Baptiste was parked up on the junction near the pharmacy and was in his car drinking a bottle of water, when a man dressed in a hoodie came up to him and shot him.

Baptiste attempted to run away but fell to the ground in front of the pharmacy, where he died.

Insp Elvin Richardson of Homicide Region 3 is heading investigations into that incident.