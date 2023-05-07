PhotosOutreach:By Stabroek News May 7, 2023 The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) yesterday held an outreach at the Mahaica market to engage the public and raise awareness about fire prevention. During the outreach over 300 people were met, and over 40 received free blood sugar and blood pressure testing, which was done by its EMTs. Additionally, various pamphlets were distributed, while fireballs and other tokens were given to persons for correctly answering questions about fire safety. (GFS photo)Comments
Comments