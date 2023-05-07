Sydney Christophe receives George Braithwaite award in US

Former Caribbean men’s singles table tennis champion and ITTF Level Three coach Guyana’s Sydney Chrsitophe was recently honoured by the American Youth Table Tennis Organisation (AYTTO) and the PongSpace organisation for his contribution to the sport.
Last weekend Christophe who won the Caribbean men’s singles title by defeating Stephen Hylton in 1992, was presented with the George Braithwaite Community Service Award in recognition of his years of hard work and volunteerism in helping hundreds of youngsters get better at table tennis.