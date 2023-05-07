Contribution to his country’s development has always been Egbert Carter’s mantra

As a professional, civil engineer Egbert ‘Bert’ Carter could have migrated as so many others have done but he chose to remain in Guyana to contribute to its development, and the many projects he undertook are today testimony to his work in spite of the discrimination he faced because of his political affiliation.

“I was discriminated against but that never stopped me because I have made my contribution to this country. I always found a way to voice my concerns and I hope I will never stop. Because I voiced my concerns I was targeted,” he said.

Born at Leeds (Number 50 Village) on the Corentyne Coast, Berbice in 1943, Carter celebrated his 80th birthday on April 23. Twenty-one family members and friends travelled to Guyana to mark the occasion with him.