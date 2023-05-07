Exercise routine to boost mood

Scientists say that four aerobic exercise sessions each week could be key to brightening your spirits and easing any negativity.

If you’re dealing with any feelings of anxiety and stress, you’ll appreciate this recent study highlighting the ideal exercise prescription to boost your spirits.

Researchers have revealed that four aerobic workouts a week is what it takes to reap significant psychological benefits such as reduced depression and lessened feelings of hostility. They also found that these mood-enhancing benefits are long-lasting – they can remain in your system for weeks following your exercise.