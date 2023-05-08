Audit finds many SLED projects inoperable

Apart from millions still to be accounted for and a number of ghost entities receiving grants, two businesses that received funding through the Sustainable Livelihood Entrepreneurial Development (SLED) programme were found to be located in the PNCR’s Congress Place compound, the recently concluded financial audit into the programme found.

The SLED, developed under the APNU+AFC coalition government to support small businesses and co-operatives, was subjected to a forensic audit by independent accounting firm ECLISAR Financial and Professional Services.

With these findings, Minister of Labour Joseph Hamilton said he will be meeting with his legal team this week to discuss the way forward.