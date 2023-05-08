Former cop urges Trinidadians to build safe rooms

(Trinidad Guardian) Law-abiding citizens are being advised to build a safe room inside their homes so they can hide in the event of a home invasion.

A ‘safe room’—also known as a ‘panic room’—is a fortified room that is installed in a private residence or business to provide a safe shelter or hiding place for the inhabitants, in the event of a break-in, home invasion, tornado, terror attack, or other threat.

The advice to install safe rooms came from retired Senior Superintendent Kenny McIntyre, during a town meeting at Calcutta Road #2, on Sunday (May 7). The meeting was called by Couva South MP Rudy Indarsingh, following a spate of robberies and the firebombing of a supermarket in the community last Friday, May 5.

McIntyre advised citizens to arm themselves.

“Within your household, secure a little room into which you can retreat as a place of safety in the event of home invasions. I am talking about a small prison, right round, block round, vent on top, a steel door without bars—just flush to lock inside,” he explained.

“Inside you must have three or four bottles of water; two or three packs of Crix [salted biscuits]; a flashlight; and a cell phone—a small cell phone, that is—if you have to stay there for a period of time. That will buy some time and give you a certain level of safety,” the former cop said.

McIntyre also advised residents to have emergency numbers on speed dial, such as the numbers for the police, as well as to consider investing in guard dogs and creating neighbourhood watch groups.