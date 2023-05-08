Dear Editor,

“There are two things people love – in fact they crave: getting away from it all with a great destination, and being with family and friends,” someone said. On Arrival Day, I arrived at one of Guyana’s best kept secrets, Park Square Fun City in Mahaicony. As a world traveler, I traveled the length and breadth of this country looking for a place to relax and have fun. At Park Square, I was able to find such a place to do both. Guyana has some amazing places for recreation but not a lot people know about them. I have been living in Guyana since 2010, and I am now discovering Park Square. This is the one recommendation I have for this beautiful place is to do more advertising of this place.

At Park Square, there is fun for the entire family of all ages, and it’s also a wonderful place for couples to visit and stay overnight at the nearby hotels. There’s plenty to do to have fun at Park Square, but my favorite is Ziplining. It’s the only place in Guyana that I’m aware of that has Ziplining. What is Ziplining? Life begins where your comfort zone ends. Soar through the air and get a bird’s eye view of the forest, the Atlantic Ocean, and lake below. Park Square Adventures combines the adrenaline rush of a zip line with the amazing and breathtaking view of the jungle. Ziplining is the most popular activity at Park Square.

By ziplining, you can see the forest at lightning fast speeds. Get as high up over the lake view as you sail high above the beautiful forests, pristine streams and wildlife in its natural habitat. Ziplining enables you to get a completely new perspective of the beautiful community of Mahaicony. There are zip-line activities for all skill levels and for every teenager and above member of your family. Many outdoor adventures are available throughout the park, offering something for guests of all ages. There are other outdoor adventures in the area as well, including swimming, climbing, hiking, canoeing, and soon the park will be providing kayaking, tubing, a hotel and much more.

With the clean, pristine rainforest of the area, visitors should take the time to enjoy a nature walk in the jungle and a swim in the pool. And the best part about Park Square Fun City is it’s a short drive from Georgetown and Berbice. My family plan to make it our new getaway spot. Thank you Park Square for making my Arrival Day a wonderful and breathtaking experience and for creating lasting memories.

Sincerely,

Anthony Pantlitz